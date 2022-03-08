Ramadoss seeks clarity on NEET exemption bill

Tamil Nadu must be exempted from NEET from the next academic year, he says

Tamil Nadu must be exempted from NEET from the next academic year, he says

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday sought clarity on the NEET exemption bill that was passed in the State Assembly after Governor R. N. Ravi returned an earlier bill to the Speaker.

In a statement, he said if the Governor did not respond favourably in the next couple of days, Mr. Stalin must meet the Governor and urge him to give his consent [forward it to President for assent] .

“He must take efforts to get the assent from President of India as well. Tamil Nadu must be exempted from NEET from the next academic year,” he said.

According to him, the Governor had no legal right to sit on the Bill passed in the Assembly a second time.

“Notification for NEET 2022 will be made public at any time. Governor must understand the situation and act accordingly. The President’s assent must be obtained before the notification for the 2022-23 academic year. It is worrying that the State government has not taken appropriate steps in this regard,” he said.