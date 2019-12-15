Ramadoss reverses stand on the death penalty; wants it applied for sexual crimes

Despite having opposed the death penalty in the past, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government pass a law similar to the one adopted by Andhra Pradesh, endeavouring to conclude the trial of cases of sexual violence within 21 days.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said, “The PMK had earlier advocated strongly against the death penalty. We even held conferences against it. However, the Nirbhaya case in New Delhi and the death of a 7-year-old girl in Thoothukudi in 2012 prompted a change in our stance. Those who commit gruesome sexual violence against women and children should be given the death penalty.”

Batting for a strong law against sexual crimes in T.N., akin to the one passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly recently, he said, “There is no doubt that the Andhra Pradesh government’s initiative is revolutionary. The A.P. law states that a charge-sheet should be filed in 7 days and the case should be heard by a court within the next 14 days. With the addition of 9 new sections to the existing law, hanging by death is prescribed as the maximum punishment for sexual violence against women and children,” he noted.

“The feeling that punishment has to be immediate is the reason why people celebrate police personnel who shoot those accused of committing such crimes. It is necessary in the times in which we live,” the PMK leader said.

He demanded that such punishment should be given to the four men accused of raping a pregnant woman in Cuddalore recently.