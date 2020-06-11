Ramadoss reiterates demand for release of 7 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

CHENNAI

11 June 2020 12:14 IST

In a statement, the PMK founder said the 7 convicts have lost 30 years of their life, and that the Governor should take a quick decision in their case

PMK founder S. Ramadoss reiterated his demand for the immediate release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In a statement, he noted that Thursday marked the beginning of 30 years since Perarivalan was arrested in the case.

Dr. Ramadoss also said the Tamil Nadu Governor not taking any decision on their release is condemnable.He also noted that parents of Perarivalan have been longing for his release, but the Governor has been delaying the decision despite the recommendations given to him.

“The 7 convicts have lost 30 years of their life. The Governor should realise this and take a quick decision. The Tamil Nadu government should put pressure on him to take a quick decision,” he said.