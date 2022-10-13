Ramadoss moots for anti-superstition laws in Tamil Nadu

Laws against superstitions are in place in Karnataka and Maharashtra

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 13, 2022 13:30 IST

Dr. S. Ramadoss. File | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Expressing shock over the case of 'human sacrifice' in neighbouring Kerala in which two women, including one from Tamil Nadu, were killed, PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday urged the Central and State governments to enact laws against superstitions.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss contended such superstitions should not continue and hence, besides creating awareness against such practices, strong actions should be taken through legislations to curb such superstitious and retrograde beliefs.

Also Read | Parishad urges Kerala govt. to enact anti-superstition law

Despite being the most literate States in the country, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have no laws against superstitions, he said and further recalled efforts for such a legislation in Kerala during 2014 did not succeed.

Also Read
Govt. dusts off draft Bill prepared by Kerala Law Reforms Commission to curb inhuman and evil practices

Pointing out that laws against superstitions are in place in Karnataka and Maharashtra, he urged for such a law in Tamil Nadu, citing a case of murder involving superstitions in Thanjavur district in December last.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Also Read | Karnataka anti-superstition Bill: what is banned and what is not?

The PMK founder called for enacting a legislation during the upcoming Assembly session scheduled to commence on October 17. "If there is no sufficient time for enacting it during this session, an ordinance could be promulgated after the session," he said.

