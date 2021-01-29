Ramadoss hiding what we did for Vanniyars: Stalin

PMK founder S. Ramadoss is hiding the benefits given by the erstwhile DMK government to the Vanniyars and propagating lies for his personal gain, DMK president M.K. Stalin said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event through video-conference to induct workers from various parties into the DMK in Cuddalore district, he said this was the reason many PMK workers (over 600) were joining the DMK.
Mr. Stalin said it was the erstwhile DMK government that had put the Vanniyars on the Most Backward Class (MBC) list, created 20% reservation for these sections and given financial compensation to those who had laid down their lives for the cause. “It was the DMK government that had appointed a DGP from the MBC for the first time, a member from the MBC to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, and a Vanniyar as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras,” the DMK president said.
“The more Dr. Ramadoss criticises the DMK, more PMK workers will quit that party and join the DMK.” he said. Mr. Stalin said it was the DMK that would protect social justice, fight for the working class and create jobs. He also accused the AIADMK government, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, of being corrupt.
