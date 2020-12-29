Ramadoss hails Kerala’s reservation policy, asks others States to follow

The PMK leader said the reservation system was the reason social justice was ensured to all caste groups in Kerala

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday hailed the reservation system in Kerala and termed it a paradise of social justice and urged other States to learn and adopt it.

In a Facebook post titled ‘For those who don’t understand the meaning of social justice’, he gave an example of how Kerala implemented the reservation system, after realising that the reservation remaining at the same level would not ensure social justice.

Mr. Ramadoss pointed out that Kerala introduced reservation in 1950 which was at 45% and it was increased to 50% in 1957. In the early 1990s, Kerala offered 40% reservation to eight backward caste groups, up from five in 1966.

Apart from that, the State is offering separate 10% reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which is why social justice is ensured to all caste groups, Mr. Ramadoss said.