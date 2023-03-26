Ramadoss distributes pamphlets to shopkeepers on Tamil usage

March 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday distributed pamphlets to shopkeepers in Pondy Bazaar urging them to use Tamil in their nameboards and also inside their shops as part of the Tamilai Thedi campaign.

Dr. Ramadoss said that 50% of the space on name boards should be in Tamil, 30% should be in English, and 20% can be in any other language. He said that ‘Engum Thamizh, Edhilum Thamizh’ should be the motto. He claimed he had received a favourable response to the letter that he wrote to Vanigar Sangam members about the usage of Tamil.