Ramadoss dismisses Gotabaya’s promise to engage Tamil diaspora as ‘drama’

CHENNAI

24 September 2021 13:42 IST

The PMK founder, in a statement, urged all countries to support and back the move of the UN Human Rights Council to collect evidence of war crimes in Sri Lanka

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday dubbed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s promise to engage the Tamil diaspora on resolving war-related issues as “drama” and urged India and other nations not to fall for it.

In a statement, he alleged that Mr. Gotabaya has been making such statements because the United Nations Human Rights Council has intensified the process of collecting evidence of war crimes. The world’s nations should support and back the move to collect the evidence on war crimes and India should take measures to ensure that those involved in war crimes are punished, Mr. Ramadoss said. Through the UN, India should also pave the way for the formation of a separate Tamil Eelam, he demanded.

