Ramadoss disappointed over grant of extension to Rohini panel

‘Clarify whether providing reservation within the OBC is being delayed’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday expressed disappointment over the Rohini Commission, appointed to look into the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), not submitting its report and being given another extension.

In a statement, he pointed out that the Commission, formed in 2017, was initially given a three-month time frame. However, it has been given an extension for the 13th time and has still not submitted its report, even after over four and half years. He wondered why the extension was given even when the Commission had not sought for one.

Mr. Ramadoss said the Centre must clarify doubts on whether providing reservation within the OBC and extending benefits was being delayed unnecessarily. Unless the recommendations of the Commission are implemented, injustice for various castes under the OBC would prevail, he said.

He urged the Centre not to allow further delay and to direct the panel to submit its report by the end of this month, after seeking comments from the State governments and to take measures for implementing its recommendations at the earliest.