Ramadoss demands criminal proceedings against policemen involved in firing against anti-Sterlite protesters

November 30, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Chennai

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said that criminal action should be taken against policemen who were involved in the firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi which resulted in the death of 13 persons in 2018.

Dr. Ramadoss said that it was shocking to note the State government’s clarification that only departmental action would be taken against those policemen involved in the firing incident.

“The planned police firing should be seen as a murder and as a conspiracy. They should be given appropriate punishment. It is not acceptable to consider this incident as an ordinary issue of flouting of rules by the policemen,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss further said that policemen allegedly involved in custodial death of two persons were already facing murder trials. “Thoothukudi police firing is more cruel than the Sathankulam case and the State government should not allow them to go free without punishment,” he said.

He further said the families of those who died in the firing should be given a compensation of ₹50 lakh each and those injured during the protests should be given ₹10 lakh.