Ramadoss demands caste-wise census in 2021

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said the party will organise a protest in Chennai on February 4 to demand that the 2021 population census be carried out on the basis of caste.
In a statement, he said a caste-wise census was the answer to the problem of a few communities taking most of the benefits of reservation while sidelining many other communities.
“In every category, reservation benefits are being captured by a section [of the population].
The Most Backward Class category was created because reservation benefits weren’t reaching everyone in the Backward Class category in an equal way,” Dr. Ramadoss said.
A few influential communities were usurping the reservation benefits, he said, adding, “Only a caste-based census will help resolve this issue. With the 69% reservation also under threat, a caste-based census is the only way to protect it.”
