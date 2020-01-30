Tamil Nadu

Ramadoss demands caste-wise census in 2021

more-in

PMK to organise protest on February 4

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said the party will organise a protest in Chennai on February 4 to demand that the 2021 population census be carried out on the basis of caste.

In a statement, he said a caste-wise census was the answer to the problem of a few communities taking most of the benefits of reservation while sidelining many other communities.

“In every category, reservation benefits are being captured by a section [of the population].

The Most Backward Class category was created because reservation benefits weren’t reaching everyone in the Backward Class category in an equal way,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

A few influential communities were usurping the reservation benefits, he said, adding, “Only a caste-based census will help resolve this issue. With the 69% reservation also under threat, a caste-based census is the only way to protect it.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 1:19:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ramadoss-demands-caste-wise-census-in-2021/article30687637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY