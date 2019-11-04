Ramadoss demands ban on fracking

Citing the example of the United Kingdom that halted fracking after scholarly studies indicated that it could result in earthquakes, PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Centre to end hydrocarbon extraction projects in Tamil Nadu and India.

In a statement, he said the process of fracking — drilling down to the earth using a high-pressure water mixture to release gas from the rock — in Lancashire led to tremors that measured 2.5 on the Richter scale.

“The same process, which has been banned in Germany, Scotland and France, is being used in methane extraction and hydrocarbon projects in Tamil Nadu. Methane, ethane and hydrocarbon fuel can be extracted from the ground only using this process,” he pointed out.

He contended that fertile Cauvery delta region could experience earthquakes and turn into a desert.

Dr. Ramadoss urged the Centre to announce ban on hydrocarbon extraction throughout India.