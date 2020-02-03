Ramadoss demands archaeological excavations to the north of Thamirabarani River

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has demanded that archaeological excavations be undertaken north of the Thamirabarani River by Tamil Nadu’s Department of Archaeology.

In a statement on Monday, he said that Archaeological Survey Of India should release its report on excavations in Adhichanallur undertaken 15 years ago in 2004, after due process.

“The report is likely to present surprising facts about Tamil civilisation. Carbon-dating of items excavated has proved that one item was from 905 BCE and another was found to be from 971 BCE. Other circumstantial evidence seem to suggest that Adhichanallur civilization could be 3,500 years old. The report could prove that Tamil civilisation is the oldest one,” he added.

He claimed that the skulls found in the site suggests that Tamil civilization could have performed neurosurgery, though there is no evidence to prove that the civilisation could write yet. Ramadoss said that Adhichanallur excavation suggests that it is much older than the recent Keeladi excavations in Madurai which are believed to be 2,600 years old.

“Despite four excavations, there has not been a definitive report on its findings. The ASI should release the report soon,” he said.