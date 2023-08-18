Ramadoss demands all-party meeting to discuss Karnataka’s decision to appeal against Water Authority’s order

August 18, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to call an all-party meeting to discuss the way forward after Karnataka reiterated that it would not release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said it was important to discuss the issue to “defeat the Karnataka government’s conspiracy”.

“Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said that his government is planning to appeal against the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority directing Karnataka to release 10,000 cusecs in 15 days. It is condemnable that the Deputy Chief Minister has said this when Kuruvai crops are dying without water in the Cauvery delta region,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said Kuruvai crops in the delta region needed a minimum of 50 tmc, but the Cauvery Water Management Authority had ordered only 10,000 cusecs for 15 days. This meant Tamil Nadu will get only 12 tmc.

“When the quantum of water that has been ordered to be released is not enough, it is not fair to appeal against the order. Mr. Shivakumar said 10 tmc had been ordered to be released, but said the next day that even that should be stopped. We can understand how the Karnataka government is two-faced,” he said.

