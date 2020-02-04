Ramadoss demands a caste-wise census in 2021

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to carry out a population Census in 2021 on a caste-wise basis in India.

In the letter, Ramadoss quoted the Supreme Court's directive, when hearing the 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu case that reservation should be decided on a caste census.

“The Pattali Makkal Katchi demanded that the 2011 census should be conducted as a caste census in the year 2008 itself. During the 14th Lok Sabha, the Members of Parliament belonging to Pattali Makkal Katchi conducted a signature campaign among MPs, requesting caste details to be included in the questionnaire during the 2011 census. 140 MPs signed that memorandum,” said Ramadoss.

Ramadoss said the Union Cabinet decided in September 2010 that the 2011 census will be conducted separately and caste will be enumerated separately despite widespread support from MPs and important OBC leaders to conduct a caste census.

He further added, “Since caste-based discriminations and inequalities persist in our nation the need for caste-based reservation also remains. To make caste-based reservation scientific and precise, a caste-based census is essential.”