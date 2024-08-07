ADVERTISEMENT

Ramadoss criticises delay in handing appointment orders to junior engineers and junior draftsmen selected through TNPSC

Published - August 07, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Chennai

PMK founder S. Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday criticised the delay in distributing appointment orders after completion of counselling for 49 junior engineers and 49 junior draftsmen selected through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and said that the delay had instilled fears that their appointments may be fraudulently given to someone else.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the inordinate delay in issuing appointment orders raised various suspicions.

“For those who have prepared for many years and succeeded in the exams, the delay in receiving appointment orders is a significant disappointment and the authorities must think of their plight,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss further said the announcement of 1,230 vacant posts was made on February 3, 2023, and the written examination was conducted in May 2023. The results were announced in September 2023. Of the selected candidates, 1,132 persons received their appointment orders in April this year.

“Only the junior engineers and junior draftsmen selected for the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board have not yet received their appointment orders. It has been over a year since the competitive examination for the Tamil Nadu Combined Engineering Subordinate Services was conducted, and 11 months since the results were announced. It has been 120 days since the counselling was completed and the job allocations were made,” he added.

