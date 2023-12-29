ADVERTISEMENT

Ramadoss calls on Stalin; insists on caste census by State government

December 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday to press for a caste census by the State government. He urged that a schedule for the caste census be drawn up immediately.

“The PMK supports the idea of conducting the 2021 decadal census as a caste census. But since it is not possible under the prevailing circumstances, the PMK is insisting on an alternative whereby the State government could conduct the caste census with its authority.”

In a representation to the Chief Minister, Dr. Ramadoss said that though Mr. Stalin had taken a stand in support of the caste census, there was a difference of opinion between the DMK and the PMK on whether they should wait for the Central government to carry out the exercise.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had, on various occasions, spoken against the caste census, Dr. Ramadoss said, “This is why the PMK is insisting that the Tamil Nadu government conduct it on its own.”

Referring to provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, Dr. Ramadoss said that the State government could conduct the caste census with a budget of about ₹300 crore. There were no legal or political obstacles to getting it done, he added.

Ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, M.R.K. Panneerselvam and R.S. Rajakannappan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present during the meeting.

CONNECT WITH US