GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramadoss calls on Stalin; insists on caste census by State government

December 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK founder S. Ramadoss calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss calling on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Friday to press for a caste census by the State government. He urged that a schedule for the caste census be drawn up immediately.

“The PMK supports the idea of conducting the 2021 decadal census as a caste census. But since it is not possible under the prevailing circumstances, the PMK is insisting on an alternative whereby the State government could conduct the caste census with its authority.”

In a representation to the Chief Minister, Dr. Ramadoss said that though Mr. Stalin had taken a stand in support of the caste census, there was a difference of opinion between the DMK and the PMK on whether they should wait for the Central government to carry out the exercise.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had, on various occasions, spoken against the caste census, Dr. Ramadoss said, “This is why the PMK is insisting that the Tamil Nadu government conduct it on its own.”

Referring to provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, Dr. Ramadoss said that the State government could conduct the caste census with a budget of about ₹300 crore. There were no legal or political obstacles to getting it done, he added.

Ministers Duraimurugan, K.N. Nehru, M.R.K. Panneerselvam and R.S. Rajakannappan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.