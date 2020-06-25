Ramadoss calls for scaling up number of COVID-19 tests

CHENNAI

The number of tests should be increased on par with the increase in capacity, the PMK founder said in a tweet

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday welcomed the State government’s efforts at creating infrastructure to test 14,000 COVID-19 samples daily and added that it should be scaled up to 20,000 per day.

“The number of tests should be increased on par with the increase in capacity. By doing this, the spread of Coronavirus can be ended,” he tweeted.

Mr. Ramadoss also said that the full lockdown is continuing in Chennai for the seventh day and is followed strictly and it is commendable. “In addition to following the lockdown guidelines, those with symptoms must get themselves tested. That is what will make Chennai Coronavirus free,” he said.