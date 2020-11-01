Ramadoss calls for ban on online gambling

CHENNAI

01 November 2020 01:42 IST

‘Four have died in 10 days after suffering loss’

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Saturday said that a fourth death by suicide, of a youth in Seeranayakkanpalayam in Coimbatore district, has been reported in 10 days due to the loss suffered in online gambling and called for its ban.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that young people were becoming addicted to online gambling and taking their own lives after suffering huge losses.

“Madankumar, 28, who had been working in a private bank had started indulging in online gambling to earn money. After earning good money, he ended up losing it and took loans from friends to the tune of lakhs. Ultimately he has taken his own life after being unable to deal with his debt,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Ramadoss said that those who had previously taken their own lives also had similar stories. “In the last 10 days alone, Pudhucherry, Madurai, Chennai had reported deaths due to online gambling. A large number of families could also end up in severe debt. It needs to be banned,” he said.