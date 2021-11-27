Ramadoss calls for ban on export of cotton, thread

CHENNAI



PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said that increase in the price of thread by almost 40% has affected the handloom and textile industries and will have an adverse impact on the economy of Tamil Nadu.

He called for a temporary ban on export of thread and cotton to stop the rise in prices and increase production of cotton as a long-term solution.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that Tamil Nadu was the leading exporter of handloom, textiles and clothing and the industry was responsible for bringing in foreign exchange.

“The textile and handloom companies in Tiruppur have called for a one-day strike against the increase in price of thread. More than 25,000 handlooms have not been operating in districts such as Namakkal, Tenkasi and Salem in protest and almost 50,000 workers have lost their jobs. The production output has dropped,” he said.

Export of thread and cotton without any control was the reason for the rise in prices. “Tamil Nadu Paruthi Corporation should be formed to produce the thread,” Mr. Ramadoss said.