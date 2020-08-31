Ramadoss asks for quick submission of report by Rohini Commission on OBC reservation

In a statement on Monday, the PMK founder expressed concern over the Commission not filing its report even after 1,050 days of its formation

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has urged the Centre to direct the Justice Rohini Commission -- set up in October 2017 to recommend sub-categorisation of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) -- to submit its final report at the earliest and implement the recommendations.

The rationale behind setting up the Commission is commendable, but it is disappointing that the objective is not yet fulfilled, Mr. Ramadoss noted. The Commission has so far got extensions nine times, and it is not clear whether it will submit its report by January 2021, when its tenure gets over, he said.

Mr. Ramadoss noted that there is no justification for granting extension after extension to the Commission.

The benefits of 27% reservation have not reached the various sub-castes and it shows that India has not achieved this aspect of social justice, he added.

The delay in getting the Commission report will pave the way for social injustice, Mr. Ramadoss said.