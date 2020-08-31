Ramadoss asks for quick submission of report by Rohini Commission on OBC reservation

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has urged the Centre to direct the Justice Rohini Commission -- set up in October 2017 to recommend sub-categorisation of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) -- to submit its final report at the earliest and implement the recommendations.
In a statement on Monday, he expressed concern over the Commission not filing its report even after 1,050 days of its formation.
The rationale behind setting up the Commission is commendable, but it is disappointing that the objective is not yet fulfilled, Mr. Ramadoss noted. The Commission has so far got extensions nine times, and it is not clear whether it will submit its report by January 2021, when its tenure gets over, he said.
Mr. Ramadoss noted that there is no justification for granting extension after extension to the Commission.
The benefits of 27% reservation have not reached the various sub-castes and it shows that India has not achieved this aspect of social justice, he added.
The delay in getting the Commission report will pave the way for social injustice, Mr. Ramadoss said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath