GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramadoss appeals to PM Modi to conduct caste-wise census

Published - September 24, 2024 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct Census 2021 as a caste-wise enumeration as it would be ‘sufficient to add only one category, caste, to the statistics collected for the regular census’.

In letter to the Prime Minister, he said the PMK has been demanding a caste-wise census for several decades; both inside and outside the parliament.

“There are constant threats to the reservation at the national and state levels. Cases have been filed against reservation in the Supreme Court and various State high courts. Caste-wise population statistics are needed to justify reservation. But we don’t have the numbers. All reservations in India are based on the 1931 census that is nearly a century-old. Caste-wise census is paramount to counter the cases filed against reservation,” the PMK leader said.

Dr. Ramadoss further said, “Only if caste-wise census is not properly conducted and proportionality between seat reservation and caste-wise population is not proved, the quantum of reservation may be reduced in many States, including Tamil Nadu.”

“If that happens, it will be a huge setback to social justice in India,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the Central government should come forward to conduct a caste-wise census, which has not been conducted for the last 93 years, since most of India’s national and state parties support it.

Published - September 24, 2024 10:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.