ADVERTISEMENT

Ramadoss announces a tour from Chennai to Madurai to raise consciousness about use of Tamil language

January 20, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Friday announced a seven-day tour titled Thamizhai Thedi to raise issues surrounding Tamil language in Tamil Nadu starting from February 21, which happens to be the World Mother-tongue Day.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the tour will start from Valluvar Kottam in Chennai before passing through Madhuranthakam, Tindivanam, Pudhucherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur Tamil University, Tiruchi, Dindigul and concluding in the city of Madurai on February 28.

“I have been struggling to ensure Tamil language gets its rightful place in Tamil Nadu. In 2004, I started Tamil padhukappu Iyakkam and worked for the growth of Tamil language for many years and organised many protests. Yet, Tamil language has not received adequate respect and place. This is why there is a need to start a movement again,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Despite there being a law stating that Tamil language should be compulsory in schools in Tamil Nadu for 16 years, it has not been achieved in the last 16 years. “It has been 8 years since a G.O. was issued that Tamil should be made a compulsory subject not only in State Board syllabus, but in other board syllabuses as well. It has been 23 years since a G.O. was passed that Tamil should be compulsory medium of instruction till fifth standard. Tamil language has not been adopted as the official language in Madras High Court despite a resolution having been passed in State Assembly. In temples, Tamil has not become the only language for worship as Sanskrit continues to dominate except in few temples if one presses for Tamil,” he said.

He urged Tamil scholars, Tamil language enthusiasts, students, youth, public, educationists to support his effort by participating in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US