Ramadoss announces a tour from Chennai to Madurai to raise consciousness about use of Tamil language

January 20, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Friday announced a seven-day tour titled Thamizhai Thedi to raise issues surrounding Tamil language in Tamil Nadu starting from February 21, which happens to be the World Mother-tongue Day.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the tour will start from Valluvar Kottam in Chennai before passing through Madhuranthakam, Tindivanam, Pudhucherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur Tamil University, Tiruchi, Dindigul and concluding in the city of Madurai on February 28.

“I have been struggling to ensure Tamil language gets its rightful place in Tamil Nadu. In 2004, I started Tamil padhukappu Iyakkam and worked for the growth of Tamil language for many years and organised many protests. Yet, Tamil language has not received adequate respect and place. This is why there is a need to start a movement again,” he said.

Despite there being a law stating that Tamil language should be compulsory in schools in Tamil Nadu for 16 years, it has not been achieved in the last 16 years. “It has been 8 years since a G.O. was issued that Tamil should be made a compulsory subject not only in State Board syllabus, but in other board syllabuses as well. It has been 23 years since a G.O. was passed that Tamil should be compulsory medium of instruction till fifth standard. Tamil language has not been adopted as the official language in Madras High Court despite a resolution having been passed in State Assembly. In temples, Tamil has not become the only language for worship as Sanskrit continues to dominate except in few temples if one presses for Tamil,” he said.

He urged Tamil scholars, Tamil language enthusiasts, students, youth, public, educationists to support his effort by participating in it.