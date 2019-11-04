Ramadoss announces 1 kg of rice for every 2 kg of plastic waste

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday announced that Pasumai Thayagam, an environmental NGO that works closely with PMK, will provide one kilogram of quality rice in exchange for every two kilograms of banned plastic waste, across district headquarters on November 9, 10 and November 16 and 17.

Taking inspiration from Mulugu district collector Narayan Reddy in Telangana, who announced that one kilogram of rice will be given in exchange for one kilogram of plastic garbage, Ramadoss said the scheme has proved to be successful. “Across the world, 30 crore tonnes of plastic is produced, out of which, only 9% is recycled. The rest is dumped into the sea and is responsible for polluting the sea and it’s ecosystems,” he said.

He said that even though the Tamil Nadu government banned the use of single-use plastics since January 1, 2019, the use of plastic has not reduced to satisfactory levels.

“Though plastic bags that can be recycled and cloth bags are used increasingly, single-use plastic bags continue to be used widely,” he said.

He urged the State government to expand the scheme of exchanging rice for plastics even in villages, in order to intensify the campaign to end the use of plastics in society.