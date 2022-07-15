Tamil Nadu

Ramadoss, Annamalai condole death of Ooran Adigal

PMK founder S. Ramadoss and BJP State president K. Annamalai on Thursday condoled the death of Ooran Adigal.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss recalled his association with Ooran Adigal and termed his demise as an irreparable loss for research on Samarasa Sanmargam, and extended his condolences.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Annamalai said he was deeply pained by the demise and extended his condolences to the disciples of Ooran Adigal.


