Ramadoss, Annamalai condole death of Ooran Adigal
PMK founder S. Ramadoss and BJP State president K. Annamalai on Thursday condoled the death of Ooran Adigal.
In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss recalled his association with Ooran Adigal and termed his demise as an irreparable loss for research on Samarasa Sanmargam, and extended his condolences.
In a Twitter post, Mr. Annamalai said he was deeply pained by the demise and extended his condolences to the disciples of Ooran Adigal.
