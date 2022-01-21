Ramadoss, Anbumani to campaign for urban local body polls

CHENNAI

21 January 2022 16:59 IST

The PMK leader said the party would contest the polls alone, and the only goal was for it to win more seats

PMK founder S. Ramadoss, the party’s youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and other senior leaders are planning to campaign across the State for the upcoming urban local body elections, after the process of filing nominations is over. The PMK has announced that it will contest the elections alone.

In his message to party cadres on Friday, Mr. Ramadoss said the details of the campaign would be announced soon. The only goal for the party is to secure more seats.

Mr. Ramadoss said that the dates for the poll would be announced anytime, and after a day, the filing of nominations would start and he asked the cadres to be prepared.