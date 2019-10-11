Ramadoss, Anbumani meet PM

PMK founder S. Ramadoss, along with his son and MP Anbumani Ramadoss, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, and handed over a memorandum containing various demands, including the release of the seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The meeting lasted 20 minutes. In the memorandum, Dr. Ramadoss thanked Mr. Modi hosting informal India-China talks at Mamallapuram. Pointing out that the State Cabinet had passed a resolution to release the seven “Tamils” in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and sent it to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on September 9, 2018, he said no action had been taken.

There is no plausible explanation for the undue delay in taking a decision, he said and urged the Prime Minister’s Office to take necessary steps to ensure their release.

Dr. Ramadoss also urged Mr. Modi to announce the Cauvery-Godavari interlinking project during one of his visits to Tamil Nadu in the coming months or in the next Union Budget, and allocate funds for the same.

He also called for withdrawal of the proposed hydrocarbon projects in the State and declaration of the delta districts as a protected agriculture zone.