Ramadoss alleges ineffectiveness of flood mitigation infrastructure in Chennai

“Instead of advertising that more than 90% of the flood mitigation infrastructure work in Chennai city was completed, the State government could have carried out some work at field level,” said the PMK founder

Published - October 15, 2024 01:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
PMK founder S. Ramadoss. File

PMK founder S. Ramadoss. File | Photo Credit: M. Samraj

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) alleged that the flood mitigation infrastructure such as storm water drains constructed by the State government and Greater Chennai Corporation were ineffective in preventing waterlogging in Chennai city.

Chennai rains: 12 flights cancelled at Chennai airport

In a statement, the PMK leader said Chennai received only six centimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. But waterlogging was more than a foot in many areas. Rain water entered houses in several residential localities.

FOLLOW:Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates - Oct 15, 2024

“This situation shows that storm water drains and other flood mitigation infrastructure were ineffective. Instead of advertising that more than 90% of the flood mitigation infrastructure work in Chennai city was completed, the State government could have carried out some work at field level,” said. Mr. Ramadoss

“People in some places have parked their four-wheelers on flyovers as they lost confidence that the State government will prevent flooding. To earn the trust of people, the State government and Chennai Corporation should focus on preventing water stagnation and avoid engaging in futile advertisements,” he added.

