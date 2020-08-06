Tamil Nadu

Ram temple: Deputy CM greets PM

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Mr. Panneerselvam, in a tweet, described it a “long-standing dream” of Hindus.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr. Panneerselvam contended that the day’s event had provided “boundless happiness” to the Hindus, living not only in the country but also abroad. It was based on a “historic verdict” of the Supreme Court which was accepted and welcomed by all sections, besides translating the thought of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s into action, he felt.

