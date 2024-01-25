ADVERTISEMENT

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration | Editor, publisher of Dinamalar booked for ‘promoting enmity’ through news report

January 25, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai City Police registered case based on complaint from HR and CE official

The Hindu Bureau

The idol of Ram Lalla during the ‘Pran Pratista’ rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Madurai City Police have booked a case of “promoting enmity between different groups” against the Editor and Publisher of Tamil daily, Dinamalar, for having published news report alleging that oral orders had been issued to not allow special darshan and annadanam in Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) temples on the day of consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

ALSO READ
It has become a habit for top BJP leaders to behave irresponsibly and spread rumours: T.N. CM Stalin

Though top police officers in the city were tight-lipped, a police source said the case has been registered by S.S. Colony police based on a complaint lodged by an official of HR and CE Department.

The police have booked the editor and publisher, under Sections 153 (A) — promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony — 505 (ii) — statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes — whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground — of Indian Penal Code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Invisible fear’ on faces of priests, temple staff in Chennai, claims T.N. Governor

Based on the news report, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, had condemned the Tamil Nadu Government for ‘banning’ watching live telecast of Ram temple consecration ceremony, banning puja, bhajan and annadanam in the temples in the name of Lord Ram.

However, the HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, had strongly denied that any such order was issued by the Department for the temples in Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court on Monday had said that police and State authorities were not bound to act on any “oral orders” to ban the live telecast and puja.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US