Ayodhya Ram temple consecration | Editor, publisher of Dinamalar booked for ‘promoting enmity’ through news report

Madurai City Police registered case based on complaint from HR and CE official

January 25, 2024 02:14 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The idol of Ram Lalla during the ‘Pran Pratista’ rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024

The idol of Ram Lalla during the ‘Pran Pratista’ rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Madurai City Police have booked a case of “promoting enmity between different groups” against the Editor and Publisher of Tamil daily, Dinamalar, for having published news report alleging that oral orders had been issued to not allow special darshan and annadanam in Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) temples on the day of consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Though top police officers in the city were tight-lipped, a police source said the case has been registered by S.S. Colony police based on a complaint lodged by an official of HR and CE Department.

The police have booked the editor and publisher, under Sections 153 (A) — promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony — 505 (ii) — statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes — whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground — of Indian Penal Code.

Based on the news report, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, had condemned the Tamil Nadu Government for ‘banning’ watching live telecast of Ram temple consecration ceremony, banning puja, bhajan and annadanam in the temples in the name of Lord Ram.

However, the HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, had strongly denied that any such order was issued by the Department for the temples in Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court on Monday had said that police and State authorities were not bound to act on any “oral orders” to ban the live telecast and puja.

freedom of religion / religion and belief / Ayodhya Ram Temple

