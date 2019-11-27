Rally protests ‘neglect’ of Tiruvarur old bus stand

Members of Vijayapuram Traders Association along with Opposition parties and social service organisations on Tuesday took out a rally and staged a demonstration here in protest against ‘neglect’ of the old bus stand in Tiruvarur.

According to sources, business in old bus stand area declined after the inauguration of the new bus stand at Vilamal on the outskirts of the town a few months ago. Almost all buses, except those proceeding towards Peralam and Mayiladuthurai, skipped the area.

Further, commuters originating from Thanjavur or Nagapattinam and wanting to reach the old bus stand were asked to alight on the railway over bridge and walk. This caused inconvenience to senior citizens and students in particular.

Demanding that all buses be directed to pass through the old bus stand area for the benefit of commuters and traders, a rally was organised at Tiruvarur. It began near the new railway station and ended near the TNSTC depot, with a demonstration.