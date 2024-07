Around 100 students from colleges in Chennai participated in a rally to raise awareness on Small Family Norms. Organised to highlight the achievements of the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), the participants raised slogans on prevention of child abuse, violence against women, and gender-based abuse. The aim was to showcase the FPAI’s achievements in its 75th year, said N. Leelavathy, Chairperson of the Chennai branch. Office-bearers of the organisation also participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.