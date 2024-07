Around 100 students from colleges in Chennai participated in a rally to raise awareness on Small Family Norms. Organised to highlight the achievements of the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), the participants raised slogans on prevention of child abuse, violence against women, and gender-based abuse. The aim was to showcase the FPAI’s achievements in its 75th year, said N. Leelavathy, Chairperson of the Chennai branch. Office-bearers of the organisation also participated.