Rally against drug abuse and illegal trafficking held in Arcot near Ranipet

June 27, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of M.M.E.S. Women’s Arts And Science College and the Rotary Club of Arcot Fort jointly organised a rally in Arcot town near Ranipet to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of M.M.E.S. Women’s Arts And Science College and the Rotary Club of Arcot Fort, jointly organised a rally in Arcot town near Ranipet to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking on Monday.

According to a press release, the rally was flagged off by S. Tamil selvi, Sub-Inspector, Arcot police. Senthil Kumar, Inspector, Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), Arcot police, said that it was very important to sensitise youth on drug abuse and to protect their family, community and country from being addicted to drugs. As the country has a young population, they should be protected from these illegal activities, he said.

As part of the rally, students marched holding placards with slogans like “say no to drugs”, “I am free from drugs: are you?” and “quit drugs choose life”. On the occasion, Freda Gnanaselvam, principal of the college; R. Monica, assistant professor, department of interior design and decor; Jayasingh Vijay, president, Rotary Club of Arcot Fort, and A. Kousalya , NSS Programme Officer, participated, the release said.

