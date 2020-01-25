Rallies, meetings mark National Girl Child Day

Hand in Hand India organised a motorcycle rally to mark the National Girl Child Day here on Friday. The rally was flagged off by District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram near the new bus stand.

The Collector took part in the rally which passed through Green Circle, Town Hall, Old Bus Stand, T.T. Devasthanams and culminated at the Gandhi statue near Vellore Fort.

Childline field staff, Hand in Hand India personnel, college students and teachers, and government officials participated in the rally.

Participants distributed pamphlets containing messages on saving girl children from abuse and about childline numbers of the district. Stickers with this information were pasted on vehicles to create awareness among the road users.

District Childline Co-ordinator, Devendiran, Hand in Hand India General Manager and Childline Director Prem Anand, Prevention of Child Labour Scheme Chief General Manager Mohanavel, District Social Welfare Officer Murugeshwari and District Child Safety Officer Nishanthini participated.

Awareness programme on girl child safety and prevention of crime/abuse against girl child was conducted at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Katpadi.

Medical Officer from UHC in Tarapadavedu Akila spoke on the importance of programme for adolescent girls and gave inputs on the various genetic issues that women encountered during their lifetime.

School Headmistress G. Sarala, AHM T.N. Shoba and Junior Red Cross coordinator S.N. Janardhanan participated in it.