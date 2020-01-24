Rajya Puraskar awards presented

As many as 770 children from 102 schools in Vellore district have been selected for the Rajya Puraskar awards.

Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram gave away the awards at a function on the campus of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Thursday.

Mr. Sundaram said that Scouts and Guides and National Service Scheme (NSS)instilled discipline and a sense of dignity among school children and prepared them to serve the nation in various capacities.

He insisted that the children should cultivate reading habit.

VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan congratulated the recipients of the awards and wished them bright careers ahead. Chief Educational Officer S. Mars participated.

Rajya Puraskar, known as the Governor’s Award, is the highest award a Scouts and Guides can earn at the State-level on completion of 13 years of age and after being taught by trained Scout Master and Guide Captain and undergoing a State-level testing by a team of qualified examiners.

The award carries a badge and a certificate signed by the Governor, who is also the Chief Patron of the State Association.