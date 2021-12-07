P. Raju Iyer from Chennai has been elected President of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (Statutory body under an Act of Parliament) for 2021-22. He was Vice-President of the Institute for 2020- 2021.
Raju Iyer elected ICAI president
CHENNAI
Chennai,
December 07, 2021 01:18 IST
