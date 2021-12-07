Tamil Nadu

Raju Iyer elected ICAI president

P. Raju Iyer, president of Institute of Cost Accountants of India.    | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

P. Raju Iyer from Chennai has been elected President of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (Statutory body under an Act of Parliament) for 2021-22. He was Vice-President of the Institute for 2020- 2021.


