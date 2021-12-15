Rajratan Global leases 25 acres of land from SIPCOT to make bead wires for tyres

CHENNAI

15 December 2021 15:16 IST

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd said it has executed a lease deed with the State Industries Promotion Corporation (SIPCOT) for 25 acres of land, for setting up of new facilities to manufacture bead wires for tyres. The investment is about ₹300 crore, and the plan will have a capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum.

The land has been allotted to the company at the SIPCOT Industrial Park, Vallam Vadagal (Phase-II), Kancheepuram.

Advertising

Advertising

In a stock exchange announcement, the company said it has made the requisite payment for the land. In July, Rajratan had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government.

Currently the company has a capacity of 72,000 per annum in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh and 40,000 tonnes per annum in Thailand.

The new capacity in Chennai is likely to be added in three-four years.