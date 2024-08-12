GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajnath Singh to release commemorative coin to mark Karunanidhi’s birth centenary

Updated - August 12, 2024 07:14 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to release a commemorative coin to mark the birth centenary of late leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi during an event in Chennai on August 18.

The Minister would release the commemorative coin in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during an event scheduled in Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on August 18.

The Union Finance Ministry had last month issued the Coinage (Issue of Commemorative Coin on the occasion of Birth Centenary of Kalaignar Dr. M. Karunanidhi) Rules, 2024.

The coin would be of ₹100 denomination and would be released under the authority of the Central government on the occasion of the birth centenary of the late leader.

The coin would bear the protrait of the late leader in the center of the coin on the reverse side. The inscription ‘Birth Centenary of Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi’ would be in English as well as in Devnagari script.

On the same day, Mr Singh is expected to inaugurate facilities that come under his Defence Ministry in Chennai.

