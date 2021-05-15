Rajiv Gandhi case convict donates ₹5,000 to fight COVID-19

R.P. Ravichandran, a convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who is undergoing imprisonment for last 29 years, has donated ₹5,000 to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight COVID-19.

According to his lawyer T. Thirumurugan, the convict, now incarcerated at Madurai central prison, had donated the amount from the money he has earned inside the prison. The lawyer deposited the amount online in the name of Mr. Ravichandran on Saturday.

The counsel said this was not the first time the convict had donated his hard-earned money for a cause. He had already donated ₹20,000 for the establishment of a chair to promote Tamil studies in Harvard University and donated another ₹5,000 during the Gaja cyclone.