Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Madurai MP urges President to facilitate release of convicts

In his memorandum to the President, MP Su. Venkatesan said the release of the seven convicts, who have been in jail for more than three decades, had the consent of the people too

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, Su. Venkatesan, has appealed to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, to facilitate the release of seven convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who have been in jail for three decades.

In his memorandum, the Madurai Lok Sabha Member said that it was an assault on the Indian system of justice that the convicts continue to be imprisoned even after serving more than two terms of life imprisonment – a norm generally followed in the Indian judicial system.

Major political parties, prominent human rights activists and several organisations in the State have been demanding their release for a long time, and this demand has wider consent among the people too, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan also drew the President’s attention to the recent Supreme Court observation that suggested that the Governor can decide on the issue and urged the President to prevail upon the Governor of Tamil Nadu to not prolong the issue further and immediately facilitate the release of the convicts.