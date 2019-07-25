Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Nalini comes out of prison

A life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, S. Nalini (52), was released on a month's parole on Thursday. Amidst tight security, she came out of the Women’s Prison in Thorapadi, Vellore at 10 a.m. and she was escorted into a police vehicle.

She reached Rangapuram in Sathuvachari, Vellore, where her stay had been fixed a fortnight ago. She will stay in a house belonging to a functionary of the Dravida Iyakka Tamizhar Peravai.

The release order was passed by the Madras High Court on July 5, after she argued her case in person.

The court order says that Nalini may be allowed out of prison for 30 days parole to make arrangements for her daughter's marriage. Her daughter resides in London.