Tamil Nadu

Rajiv case life convict undergoes check-up

Convict Murugan was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore on Friday.  

Murugan alias Sriharan, one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, underwent a general check-up at the Government Medical College Hospital at Adukkamparai here on Friday.

Doctors said he was treated as an outpatient for more than an hour from around 10 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, near the Central Prison, after he complained of dental and knee joint pain and stomach infection.

“He came to the hospital for a general medical check-up... A few tests were done as he said he was suffering from tooth pain,” said a hospital official.


