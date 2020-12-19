Rajiv case convict seeks ‘A class’ facility in prison

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict B. Robert Payas has moved the Madras High Court seeking A class facilities in the Central prison at Puzhal near here. Justice P.N. Prakash on Friday directed petitioner’s counsel to include the Superintendent of the prison as one of the respondents in the case and adjourned the matter by two weeks.
Direction to counsel
In the meantime, he directed counsel to serve the case papers on K. Srinivasan, Special Public Prosecutor for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which probed the assassination case and also on government advocate (criminal side) Kritika Kamal, representing the Prison Superintendent, so that they could obtain necessary instructions by the next hearing.
When the judge wanted to know why the Superintendent had not been arrayed as one of the respondents in the writ petition, counsel said the decision had to be taken only by the Home Secretary.
However, pointing out that the Prison Superintendent was a necessary party to the case, the judge insisted on including the latter also as a respondent.
