Rajiv case convict Nalini withdraws emergency leave plea for Murugan

Plea rejected citing certain prison offences committed by Murugan

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict S. Nalini on Monday withdrew a writ petition that she had filed before the Madras High Court, seeking six days of emergency leave for her husband and co-convict Sriharan, alias Murugan, on medical grounds.

When the petition was listed before Justices S. Vaidyanathan and A.D. Jagadish Chandira, the State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah submitted that the Superintendent of Vellore Central prison had already passed an order rejecting the request.

The plea was rejected by citing certain prison offences committed by Murugan. Therefore, the petitioner could file a statutory appeal against such rejection before the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, he said. After the serving of the rejection order, the petitioner’s counsel P. Pugalenthi chose to withdraw the case.