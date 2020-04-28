Rajiv case convict Murugan’s father dies in Sri Lanka

Vetrivel, 75, father of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Murugan died at a hospital in Sri Lanka in the early hours of Monday. Murugan is at present lodged in Vellore Central Prison.
The news was conveyed to him by the prison authorities.
Efforts were on to make him see his father through a video call, a couple of days ago by his lawyers. It is learnt that steps are being taken to facilitate Murugan to contact his relatives in Sri Lanka. However, there is no official communication on this from the prison authorities.
Vellore prison officials are yet to get any communication from the authorities in Chennai.
