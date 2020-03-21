Rajini’s tweet taken down for ‘spreading misinformation’

Actor Rajinikanth's clip urging people to support “Janata Curfew” on Twitter was taken down for violating Twitter rules on Saturday.

In the video, Mr. Rajinikanth urged people to stay indoors during the “Janata Curfew” to contain the spread of virus and stop the COVID-19 outbreak going from Stage 2 to 3.

“India is currently in Stage 2. If people don't contract the virus which lives outside in public places frequented by people for 12-14 hours, we can stop it from going to stage 3,” he said.

He said the Italy warned its people when COVID-19 spread was in its second stage but the people did not heed the government’s instructions. It had resulted in thousands of deaths. “So, youths, adults should cooperate,” he said.

As soon as the video was posted from his handle, many started calling out the video for spreading fake news.

Many raised questions about how staying at home for 12-14 hours can prevent the pandemic from going into “Stage 3” in India.

As a result, the tweet was taken down.

Mr. Rajinikanth’s profile tweeted an image with the text similar to his speech and added the YouTube link of the video.

Some Twitter users had also tagged the YouTube alleging that the actor had been spreading misinformation.